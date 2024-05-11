Azerbaijan reveals tax revenue forecast for its Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The forecast for tax revenues in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from January through April of this year was fulfilled by 118.1 percent, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The State Tax Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic received 63 million manat ($37 million) in taxes during the reporting period.

This is 23.3 percent, or 11.9 million manat ($7 million), more than in the same period last year.

To note, the tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 16.12 billion manat ($9.48 billion) in 2023.

