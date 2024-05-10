Thanks to National Leader’s activity we embarked on a path of development - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. May 10 is a dear day for each one of us, including myself, of course – it is the birthday of the Great Leader. His biggest dream was to see these realities, to put an end to the occupation, and it was thanks to his activity that we embarked on a path of development, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha, Trend reports.

“The people of Azerbaijan showed their greatness again in 1993. The people appealed to the Great Leader and invited him to take power. Because the people of Azerbaijan were aware that only Heydar Aliyev could save them from those misfortunes,” added the Azerbaijani leader.