Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to proceed with talks in Kazakhstan's Almaty today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Negotiations between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan will continue today in the Kazakh city of Almaty, Trend reports.

The ministers will continue discussing the draft "Bilateral Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations" between the two countries.

To note, the negotiations between the ministers began the previous day. The discussions lasted 4 hours during the first meeting.

