BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Israeli army launched an operation against Hamas in the city of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said, Trend reports.

According to him, the operation is being carried out to counter the return of Hamas to the city of Jabaliya.

In recent weeks, we have observed Hamas attempting to rebuild its military capabilities in Jabaliya and are conducting operations in the region to eliminate this threat," he said.