BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. French champion Paris Saint-Germain FC plans to strengthen the attacking line in the new season with Swedish player Viktor Gyökeres, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Sporting's forward is poised to step in for Kylian Mbappé, who is set to transfer to Real Madrid. According to reports from the Portuguese press, Paris Saint-Germain is prepared to shell out €100 million for the Swedish national team's striker.

To note, in season 2023/2024 Gyökeres scored 41 goals and made 15 assists in 47 games.

