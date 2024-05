SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 11. Today the opening of the Kharibulbul International Music Festival will take place in Shusha, Trend reports.

Held in Shusha and Lachin, the festival is coordinated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and will continue until May 13.

This year's festival program differs not only in performers, but also in repertoire.

Festival goers gathered at Jidir Duzu in Shusha the previous day to finalize the event preparations.