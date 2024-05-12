Ceasefire in Gaza to happen after Hamas releases hostages - Biden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. A ceasefire will be imposed in the Gaza Strip after Palestine releases hostages held by Hamas, US President Joe Biden said during a speech at a campaign fundraiser in Washington state, Trend reports.

"If Hamas releases the hostages, there will be a ceasefire [in Gaza] tomorrow," he said. Biden said at the very beginning of his speech that he wanted to touch on the situation around Israel.

Later, the US President said that he did not want to continue talking about Israel and moved on to America's internal problems.