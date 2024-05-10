President Ilham Aliyev’s warning: If we see that weapons given to Armenia reach critical level, then, let no one have any hard feelings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Our policy is based on international law and justice. If we see revengeful forces raising their head again in Armenia, if France gives deadly weapons to Armenia and if we see that these weapons reach a critical level, then, let no one have any hard feelings, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha, Trend reports.

“Everyone knows what we are capable of, what our Army is capable of and how strong our determination is. No one can stand in front of us,” noted the head of state.