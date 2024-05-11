ICESCO proud of President Ilham Aliyev's patronage of its nationwide plans - director-general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. ICESCO has remained true to its promise, proud of President Ilham Aliyev's patronage of our nationwide plans and programs, and determined to return the favor, said ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik as he addressed the 7th “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

“We at ICESCO are proud to have been the first international organization to dispatch a mission of heritage experts to the liberated territories in Karabakh,” emphasized Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik.