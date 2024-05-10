Coach pleased with my performance at Baku Championships - young Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The coach was pleased with my performance at the Baku Championships, the student of Ojaq Sport Club (Sumgayit section), Omar Mammadli told Trend on the sidelines of the Baku Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics.

“Everything worked out for me today, and the coach was also pleased. Hard work in training was the key to a successful performance. I liked the atmosphere that reigned at the competitions. Though each participant tried to win, everyone supported and encouraged each other,” he pointed out.

To note, the 29th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and the 8th Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from May 9 through May 10. More than 50 athletes competing in different age categories take part in the competitions.

