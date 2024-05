BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. I am confident that there will always be peace in Azerbaijani lands from now on, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 7th “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, Trend reports.

“My wish, and I am confident it is the desire of all Azerbaijani people, is that under this sky, the sound of cannons may never be heard again. Let only the sounds of music be heard here from now on,” the head of state emphasized.