BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijan’s fighter Imamaddin Khalilov claimed a gold medal at the European Para Taekwondo Championships held in Serbia, Trend reports.

Khalilov's remarkable performance earned him the top spot in the men’s 70kg weight class.

This is already the second victory of an Azerbaijani athlete at the continental championship: last year, Imameddin Khalilov became the best at the European Parataekwondo Championship, which was held in Rotterdam (Netherlands).