Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur to become one of most beautiful places worldwide - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The regions of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will become one of the most beautiful places not only in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus, but also of the whole world – the most modern, the most comfortable and the most beautiful, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha, Trend reports.

The head of state noted, “The nature of this place, its spectacular views, the scenery and water springs are complemented by modern and, at the same time, traditional buildings. A wonderful city will emerge here, I am sure each of us, every Azerbaijani will be proud of.”