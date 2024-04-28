Turkmenistan completes construction of TAPI pipeline segment on its territory

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 28. Turkmenistan has fully completed the construction of its part of the Turkmenistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan - India (TAPI) gas pipeline, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd. Muhammetmyrat Amanov, during the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan's Energy Sector, which is taking place in Paris.

Amanov noted that important agreements had been reached with Afghanistan on security issues and the acquisition of land plots for pipe laying.

Furthermore, the CEO of the company added that Pakistan also intends to include TAPI in the Foreign Investment Protection Act to attract international creditors.

It is expected that the TAPI gas pipeline will annually transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas along an 1800-kilometer route from Turkmen Galkynysh, the second largest gas field in the world, to the Indian city of Fazilka, located near the border of India with Pakistan.