IsDB to allocate $10M to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s education system

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 28. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is expected to provide financing in the amount of $10 million to enhance the education system in Kyrgyzstan, said Adylbek Kasymaliyev, First Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers, during panel discussions held as part of the annual meetings of the IsDB in Riyadh, Trend reports.

“As part of the Global Partnership for Education, which supported the implementation of the enhancing the foundations of learning project worth $4.8 million, significant progress has been made. The project facilitated rehabilitation work in 41 community kindergartens, procurement of essential furniture and educational play materials for 60 community kindergartens, and development of a digital educational course for distance learning targeting teachers and preschool children in the STEM field. Additionally, technical assistance was provided to develop a strategy for the education sector's development in Kyrgyzstan from 2021 to 2040. The implementation of this strategy will catalyze the overall development of the education sector in the country. Utilizing the allocated funds from the Saudi Development Fund totaling $500 million, 36 public schools and 10 educational institutions are set to be constructed. The Islamic Development Bank is expected to contribute $10 million to enhance the education system in Kyrgyzstan”, he said.

Kasymaliyev emphasized that the commitment of these two major partners to education development in the country has led to the reservation of grant resources amounting to $15 million from the Global Partnership for Education to support the education sector in Kyrgyzstan.

The Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) is holding its 2024 Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee in Riyadh from April 27-30, under the Royal Patronage of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The 2024 Annual Meetings are being held under the theme of “Cherishing our Past, Charting our Future: Originality, Solidarity and Prosperity”, which marks IsDB’s 50 years of fostering socio-economic development in its member countries.

Among other topics, the meetings will also feature roundtable on COP29 with participation of Azerbaijani government representatives.

As the premier South-South multilateral development Bank, the 2024 IsDB Group Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee attracts international and regional attention.

The Annual Meetings feature a series of side events with top-level panelists from government, international and regional organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society.

Ministers of Economy, Planning, and Finance from IsDB's 57 member countries are participating in the event, along with representatives of international and regional financial institutions, Islamic banks, private sector companies, national and international development finance institutions, international and regional organizations, NGOs, chambers of commerce & Industry, and business councils.