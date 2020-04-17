Azerbaijani parliament adopts report on municipalities (UPDATED)

Details added: first version posted on 12:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani parliament has adopted a report on municipalities, Trend reports on April 17.

The annual report of the body exercising administrative control over the activities of municipalities was presented at the parliament’s meeting by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Justice Vilayat Zahirov.

According to him, in 2019 the Ministry of Justice received 80,261 municipal acts (11 percent more than in 2018) for consideration under administrative control, including a legal examination of 1,796 acts conducted by the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

As a result, 77,427 acts (96.6 percent) were declared compliant with the law, Zahirov said.

The deputy minister noted that in 2019, protocols on an administrative offense against 131 officials of municipalities were drawn up and sent to the courts for delayed submission of copies of municipal acts to the body exercising administrative control over the activities of municipalities and for impeding the investigation.

According to these protocols, 112 chairpersons of municipalities were brought to administrative responsibility, 19 protocols are under consideration.

Last year, as a result of administrative control of municipal acts and consideration of appeals in Azerbaijan on the basis of comments by the Justice Ministry, municipalities annulled municipal acts on the illegal transfer of 305 hectares of land, 6,664 hectares for rent and 50 hectares for use, which were considered invalid by the courts. After discussions, the report was put to the vote and adopted.