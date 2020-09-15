Ambassador: Azerbaijan's support for Turkey on Eastern Mediterranean gives even more strength to Ankara (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijan's support for Turkey's position on Eastern Mediterranean gives even more strength to Ankara, Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told reporters on September 15, Trend reports.
Ozoral noted that Turkey feels pride for the support of Azerbaijan.
"That’s to be expected from the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood. We are one nation, two states. Turkey's position on the Eastern Mediterranean is based on international law, our rights and interests," he said.
