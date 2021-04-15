Until last days, Pakistan was always on our side - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

Until the last days, Pakistan was always on our side. We are very grateful to the Pakistani government and the Pakistani people for a very consistent approach to the issues related to our territorial integrity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that Pakistan is one of the very few countries which did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia because of their aggression and occupation.

“There are only very few countries like Pakistan. So, we are always grateful for that and this is a real sign of our brotherhood. And probably you know that during the war there have been many flags of Turkey and Pakistan in our cities and we, of course, were telling who is supporting us. And that was coming from the hearts of the people,” said President Ilham Aliyev.