Turkish parliament to discuss extension of Turkish military stay in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9
Trend:
The bill on the extension of the period of stay of the Turkish military in Azerbaijan, signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be discussed on November 9 at a meeting of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Trend reports.
According to the information, the bill provides for the extension of the term of office of the military working in the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center in Aghdam by one year.
The Turkish Grand National Assembly on November 17, 2020 authorized the Turkish Armed Forces to send Turkish troops to Azerbaijan for a period of one year.
It is reported that the deadline is expected to be extended until November 2022.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Latest
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Our goal is to ensure contribution of Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in region – Turkish MoD
Illegal visit of Armenian Defense Minister to Azerbaijani territories is military-political provocation - MoD
Turkey ready to mobilize all its capabilities to solve any problem of Azerbaijan – Turkish MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Flag Day (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was able to do what many other world leaders failed to do - Bulgarian ex-president
When I was first elected, I said we would take back our historical lands from enemy at any cost - President Aliyev
If we depended on any other power, they would never allowed us to fulfill this glorious mission - President Aliyev