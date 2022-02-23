Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran holds Khojaly Genocide commemoration ceremony

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A commemoration ceremony on the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide was held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Iran on February 23, 2022, Trend reports.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada said that the war, crimes against peace and humanity, especially the Khojaly Genocide committed by Armenia as part of its policy of aggression against Azerbaijan are serious violations of human rights and international law.

According to the ambassador, the national legislatures of 17 countries, as well as 23 US states have adopted resolutions and decisions condemning the genocide of civilians in Khojaly, calling it a crime against humanity.

“At the same time, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States adopted resolutions and statements strongly condemning the Khojaly genocide,” Alizada added.

During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.

