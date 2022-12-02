Biased resolution of French National Assembly is disrespect to international law - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The adoption on November 30 of the anti-Azerbaijani resolution by the National Assembly of France is a disrespect to the fundamental principles of international law, said MP Soltan Mammadov during today's plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

In addition, the adoption of this document based on unfounded and completely absurd considerations is another blow inflicted by France on relations with Azerbaijan.

According to Soltan Mammadov, this resolution, which completely distorts the situation in the South Caucasus and is directed against the efforts of building peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, is another manifestation of the biased policy of France carried out over a long period.

"The overall content and particular paragraphs of the resolution are not only directed against the initiatives aimed at peacemaking and stability in the South Caucasus but also undermine the fragile trust of the Azerbaijani community with France. Unfortunately, for 30 years, this country, which has a strong influence on Armenia, has shown indifference to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories," Soltanov said.

He also noted that France remained indifferent to the tragic consequences of Armenia's artillery and rocket attacks on Azerbaijani civilians during the 44-day war. After the war, this country has never expressed concerns about the mine threat, which led to the death or injury of about 270 Azerbaijani citizens. France did not react and did not make attempts to determine the fate of about 4,000 Azerbaijanis, who were missing during the First Karabakh War.

"All this is the manifestation of the disdainful attitude of France toward human rights and international standards. The country that committed genocide in Algeria and other regions of Africa cannot accuse other countries of "military aggression". The adoption of the resolution by the French National Assembly once again confirms that the country is not able to accept the new situation determined by the historical victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day war. The support of this resolution by the representative of the French government only confirmed that this country is not interested in peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in the formation of trust," said Mammadov.

He noted that the members of both houses of the French Parliament, by taking steps that hinder the peace process in the South Caucasus region, revealed the true intentions of their country.

"Unfortunately, these intentions do not serve the peacebuilding in the region, well-being, and security of peoples," added Mammadov.