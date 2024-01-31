Ilham Aliyev - presidential candidate of great nation - World Azerbaijanis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijanis residing in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia have expressed their position regarding the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024, Trend reports.

The statement from diaspora organizations united in the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in America said that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during his leadership of the country, has transformed it into a powerful state which is a regional leader holding a worthy place in the global community.

"Respected Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as a logical consequence of your wise policy, today the Azerbaijani state has completely restored its territorial integrity. We, Azerbaijani Americans, under the slogan 'Victorious Leader of Victorious People,' believe in your victory in the upcoming extraordinary presidential election and wish you success in continuing your activities as the head of the country," the statement reads.

Professor Yulduz Ragimov of York University in Canada noted that the Azerbaijani community in Canada strongly supports the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming presidential election.

"Thanks to Ilham Aliyev's high leadership qualities and his unprecedented services to the state and the people, the presidential election will take place in Azerbaijan, which has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. As a result of President Ilham Aliyev's political course, a strong Azerbaijani state independently resolved the Karabakh conflict, which international organizations had been unable to resolve for years," the professor emphasized.

In an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Cultural Association of Victoria, operating in Melbourne, expressed full support for his candidacy in the election. The appeal was signed by the center's secretary Nira Elgart.

"Mr. President, you are the main reason we, in distant Australia, walk with a sense of pride that you have raised the country to such heights! To witness the further development of Azerbaijan, we call on all Azerbaijani citizens with the right to vote to support the victorious candidacy of Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev on February 7, 2024, in the extraordinary presidential election," the appeal said.

The Chairman of the Patriot Association of Azerbaijani Diaspora Organizations in Egypt and the Society of Egyptian-Azerbaijani Friendship, the coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Arab countries in Egypt Seymur Nasirov also expressed full support for President Ilham Aliyev's candidacy by the Azerbaijani diaspora in Egypt.

"We invite all our compatriots living in different countries around the world to actively participate in supporting our Leader in the election, who, with golden letters, inscribed the name of our nation in the list of victorious nations, ensuring the territorial integrity of the country. We are confident that our people will choose the victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev," Nasirov noted.

The founder of the Azerbaijan Cultural Society in Edmonton Farhad Eyyubov pointed out that tens of millions of compatriots stand behind President Ilham Aliyev, love and support him.

"In these historic days, we feel a special pride and honor to be next to you – our victorious Supreme Commander. We are proud of you and love you, Mr. President!" he emphasized.

The Head of the Coordination Bureau of Southern Azerbaijanis in the UK Savash Marandli expressed confidence in his address that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people will continue to live in prosperity, and Azerbaijan will continue to thrive.

Activists of the diaspora residing in Toronto Ilgar and Peri Mamedovs, and active member of the Association of Azerbaijanis in Quebec Kamala Aliyeva underlined that the Azerbaijani community in Canada unequivocally supports the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev.

"As Azerbaijanis living in Canada, we express deep gratitude to you for the liberation of the homeland's occupied lands, for achieving victory, ensuring historical justice. You are the only candidate who can ensure the further development and prosperity of our people. We believe that under your leadership, Azerbaijan will achieve even greater heights. We are confident that you will further strengthen Azerbaijan," the activists noted.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.