Things turned out not always be easy in US-Türkiye partnership - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The partnership between the US and Türkiye has faced challenges at times, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said this in response to a question from Trend during today's press conference.

"Türkiye, as a NATO ally and a significant player, possesses its own interests that occasionally align with the US, while at other times, these interests diverge. As a result, our partnership has faced challenges," he said.

"In recent months, we've seen a clear illustration of how collaboration can pave the path forward, exemplifying the dynamics of our partnership with Türkiye. However, the NATO alliance serves as the essential framework that governs these exchanges. NATO is significant for both the US and Türkiye, as it provides a platform for collective decision-making," the ambassador added.

The US government has authorized the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

The agreement involves acquiring 40 new F-16s and upgrading 79 existing fighter jets already owned by Türkiye. This decision followed Türkiye's official approval of Sweden joining NATO. Simultaneously, the US government sanctioned the sale of 40 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and associated equipment to Greece, totaling $8.6 billion (approximately 7.9 billion euros).