Azerbaijani FM meets with UN deputy SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Guy Ryder, Trend reports.

The meeting covered Azerbaijan's current cooperation agenda with the UN, as well as topics of cooperative efforts in the context of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in the nation this year.



It was highlighted that Azerbaijan cooperates with the United Nations, especially its specialized bodies.



The opposing party was briefed of the current state and prospects for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current regional situation.Congratulating on the upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan, the Deputy Secretary General noted that the UN is ready to fully support Azerbaijan in this process. Additionally, on behalf of the UN Secretary-General, he informed about the "Summit of the Future", which is planned to be held in New York in September this year.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.

