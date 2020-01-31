Azerbaijan imposes temporary ban on import of poultry meat from Ukraine

31 January 2020 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

The World Organization for Animal Health has revealed bacterial pathogens in poultry in several European countries, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency.

“The control measures on the import of poultry meat and other poultry products have been strengthened,” the message said.

"In this regard, a temporary ban on the import of live poultry and poultry products from Ukraine has been imposed to stabilize the epizootic situation to prevent possible threat to the poultry farms," the message said.

Moreover, to strengthen the control measures, an appeal was made to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee to take appropriate measures at customs and border checkpoints for more careful control of vehicles arriving from Ukraine or transit vehicles moving from Ukraine through Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency called on entrepreneurs importing poultry products to be careful and thoroughly comply with the requirements set for protection against infectious diseases that may penetrate into the country.

