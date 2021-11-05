International Scientific Conference, “Tatars of Lithuania" was held at ADA University (PHOTO)

The joint International Scientific Conference under the theme “Tatars of Lithuania" organized in corporation with ADA University, Embassy of Lithuania in Azerbaijan and International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (ITCHF), was held on November 4, 2021.

The solemn event organized at ADA University, was attended by representatives of academia, diplomatic corps and press. The event brought together members of Tatar community in Azerbaijan and students.

Dr. Anar Valiyev, dean of School of Public and International Affairs (ADA University), Mr. Egidijus Navikas, Ambassador of Lithuania to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ms. Gunay Afandiyeva, president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Mr. Rafal Poborski, Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan delivered the opening remarks.

Addressing the Conference, Ambassador Egidijus Navikas highlighted that multiculturalism is one of the important values shared by Azerbaijan and Lithuania, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness about the history and heritage of ethnic minorities.

"In Lithuania we have two unique Turkic minorities – Tatars and Karaims. 2021 has been declared by the Parliament of Lithuania as the Year of History and Culture of Lithuanian Tatars and the year 2022 - as the Year of History and Culture of Lithuanian Karaims.”

Speaking at the conference, president of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of promoting the history and culture of the Turkic people, who managed to preserve their identity and have not lost their traditions formed over many centuries, and in this context noted the Tatars living in Lithuania, who, despite their small number, occupy a worthy place in Lithuanian society.

“In the direction of popularizing the material and cultural values of the Turkic people in the international arena, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation successfully cooperates with the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania to the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

The Conference continued with series of presentations delivered by distinguished speakers. Historian Fuad Akhundov and Chairman of the Union of Lithuanian Tatar communities, Professor Adas Jakubauskas discussed the origin and entry of Tatar population into the territory of Lithuania. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Vilayat Guliyev and Head of History Museum of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, Mr. Rauf Rzayev pointed out the historic legacy of Tatar communities.

Following the Conference, the music performance and photo exhibition were staged by the Tatars of Azerbaijan.