Azerbaijan prohibits living in basements of residential buildings
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
It is prohibited to live in basements and above-basements of residential buildings in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The mentioned issue is stated in the "Standards for the design of residential buildings" approved by the board of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.
According to the document, basements and above-basements are non-residential.
It is noted that the dimensions of living rooms and other premises in an apartment are set depending on the necessary equipment and furniture, placed in accordance with the requirements of ergonomics.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Uniform of Karabakh football club and ball with autographs of players presented to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
"3+3" co-op platform to have positive influence on relations between countries of region - - Russian ambassador
High expectations placed on new draft law "on Media" in Azerbaijan - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency
Solar-powered drip irrigation system installed in Agdam Industrial Park - Azerbaijani president's special representative (PHOTO)
Belarus illuminates national library to revere Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev’s memory (PHOTO)
Georgian health officials: Covid-19 vaccine booster shots 'necessary' to prevent spread of Omicron variant
Turkish FM shares post on 18th death anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Kazakh Energy Ministry makes decision on priority shipment of oil products for filling stations in Turkestan
Azerbaijan takes measures to exempt import of hybrid and electric cars from customs duties and VAT in 2022