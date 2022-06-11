Australian fans share their impressions of Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Baku track differs from other Formula 1 tracks in many aspects, fans from Australia told Trend.

According to the fans, the track is notable for its running right through the center of the city.

"We are at the Baku Grand Prix for the first time and we are rooting for Daniel Ricardo from the MacLaren team. We managed not only to watch the race, but also to see the city of Baku itself," the fans said.

"We are delighted with the hospitality of the people, the sights, the music and, of course, the food. The delight of Baku track is that it’s one of the fastest street tracks, especially in the section near the Old City, where the performance of cars is tested in very narrow overtaking zones," they added.

The six kilometer-long track has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and top speed of 360 kilometers per hour. As many as 10 teams are competing in the races.