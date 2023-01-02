Gas supply completely cut off in building where explosion occurred - Ruslan Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. As a result of an explosion in a multi-storey residential building located on Javadkhan Street in the Binagadi district of Baku, three more apartments and an elevator shaft were damaged, and gas supply was completely cut off, Director General of the Azerigaz production association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Ruslan Aliyev told journalists, Trend reports.

"Gas supply to the building will be restored after full compliance with the safety regulations in the building, as well as after checking the pipelines and agreeing with the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Initially, we assume that the cause of the explosion was a gas leak. Three more apartments and an elevator shaft were also damaged as a result of the incident," he said.