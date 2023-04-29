Second day of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Sprint race of Formula 1 teams took place today as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023, Trend reports.

Red Bull Racing pilot Sergio Perez won the race. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came in second, Perez's team-mate Max Verstappen was third.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (officially known as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022) was the 8-th round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 12 June 2022. The 51-lap race was won by Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez came in second, with George Russell closing the top three.