Demining is crucial moment in humanitarian sphere - Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Demining is a very important moment in the humanitarian sphere, and the main mission of the agency is to ensure the safety of society, Samir Poladov, deputy chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, said at the "World Habitat Day" event organized within the framework of the "Urban Development Week 2023" forum held today, Trend reports.

"Our team, which works tirelessly on demining the liberated territories, deserves this award. In the humanitarian sphere, demining is a very important moment. We are grateful that our activities have been internationally recognized. The process of demining the territories serves as an impetus for further steps at the next stage," he added.

Today Baku is hosting a forum called "World Habitat Day" organized within the framework of "Urban Planning Week 2023".

Shahmar Movsumov, Head of the Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, other delegations from Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government officials, and media representatives are taking part in the forum.

The forum aims to promote knowledge sharing, policy formulation, public engagement, skill development, cooperation, and strategies for realizing sustainable urban development.

Internationally renowned experts and government officials discuss issues related to promoting accessible and quality urban life for all, as well as the development of sustainable cities, themed "Sustainable urban economy: cities as drivers of development and renaissance".