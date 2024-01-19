Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council revokes licenses of further legal entities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council revoked licenses of 9 legal entities last year, Trend reports.

It is worth noting that the Audiovisual Council revoked licenses for both inactive and non-active audiovisual media organizations. The Audiovisual Council issued licenses to Caspium Group LLC for broadcasting foreign TV and radio channels via satellite with coded devices, Media Art, Metronet LLC, Albax TV LLC, Şam LLC, Real Telecom LLC, RA Technologies LLC for cable network broadcasting with up to 5000 subscribers, and licenses to Izone LLC and Startelecom LLC for universal platform operations.

