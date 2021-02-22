Azerbaijan starts creating animal identification & registration system

Economy 22 February 2021 17:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan starts creating animal identification & registration system

BAKU. Azerbaijan. Feb. 22

Trend:

The process of creating an Animal Identification and Registration System (AIRS) has started in order to further improve the mechanism of food security in Azerbaijan within the ‘Strengthening Competitiveness of Agriculture’ project, Trend reports on Feb.22 citing the Food Safety Agency (FSA).

According to FSA, the system will be created in the framework of cooperation between the Agency for Agricultural Credit and Development under the Azerbaijani Agricultural Ministry and the World Bank.

The project software is being developed with financial support from the World Bank. Upon its development, the identification of cattle and horses will be carried out in the selected area, and testing of the system will begin. Subsequently, it is planned to use the system throughout the country.

AIRS will allow tracing every animal and livestock product ‘from farm to table’, therefore it will play an exceptional role in terms of ensuring food safety.

The identification system will contain information about a household to which a product of animal origin belongs, a particular animal from the meat or milk of which the product is made, and the production plant at which it’s processed. The system will also provide information about diseases transferred to the animal, the time of its vaccination, used veterinary drugs, etc.

Moreover, AIRS will allow monitoring the genetic line of animals, organizing breeding, identifying risks, managing food safety, and implementing veterinary measures against diseases.

It’s expected that the introduction of the system will facilitate the integration of Azerbaijan in this area into the world economic union.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan state agency talks ongoing work to eliminate traffic jams in intra-country road (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan state agency talks ongoing work to eliminate traffic jams in intra-country road (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan publishes data on Jan. 2021 crude oil exports to Ukraine
Azerbaijan publishes data on Jan. 2021 crude oil exports to Ukraine
New organizations join Azerbaijan Banks Association
New organizations join Azerbaijan Banks Association
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 17:58
Georgia to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March Georgia 17:58
Second combined cycle gas turbine at Uzbekistan’s TPP launched at full capacity Oil&Gas 17:57
Azerbaijan state agency talks ongoing work to eliminate traffic jams in intra-country road (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17:57
Uzbek state stock exchange reveals number of concluded deals for Jan. 2021 Business 17:56
Azerbaijan publishes data on Jan. 2021 crude oil exports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 17:56
BP, Azerbaijan to co-op on decarbonization of energy, mobility systems Oil&Gas 17:54
Cryptocurrency farm commissioned in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar Business 17:53
Israel eyes to develop co-op with Uzbekistan to strengthen economic ties Uzbekistan 17:51
Kazakhstan's telecommunications company opens tender to buy supplies Tenders 17:51
New organizations join Azerbaijan Banks Association Finance 17:50
Iran discloses volume of fish caught in distant waters Business 17:34
Azerbaijan discloses volume of Argentine products imported in 2020 Economy 17:33
Azerbaijan reports decrease in level of copyright infringement Society 17:31
Volume of foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Turkey greatly increases Business 17:29
Turkmenistan's Demiryollary opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 17:29
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum gases exports to EU countries Oil&Gas 17:28
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan meets with Leader of National Islamic Movement Party of Afghanistan Turkmenistan 17:28
Georgia sees stable increase in remittances Business 17:28
COVID-19 vaccine used in Azerbaijan also effective against other variants - TABIB Society 17:28
Azerbaijan reveals Jan. 2020 foreign trade turnover figures Business 17:27
Azerbaijan starts creating animal identification & registration system Economy 17:27
Azerbaijan starts vaccination of MPs Politics 17:26
Floating solar power plant to be built on Georgian Lopota lake Oil&Gas 17:24
Azerbaijan continues to use fully convertible currency for paying most import operations Business 17:13
Baku preparing for 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide - Trend TV report Society 17:12
Uzbek currency rates for February 23 Finance 17:11
Kazakhstan's Aktau port talks oil transshipment volumes Oil&Gas 17:10
Representative office of UN Office for Project Services to be opened in Turkmenistan Business 17:09
Georgian State Electrosystem eyes building hydro accumulating station Oil&Gas 16:54
Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights to Delhi Transport 16:50
Turkmenhimiya extends tender to buy ammonium nitrate, phosphate fertilizer Tenders 16:48
Iran's imports decline Business 16:47
Iran unveils export data for 11 months Business 16:32
Uzbekistan taking measures to reduce import of raw material for wood processing Uzbekistan 16:30
Volume of industrial production at Uzbekistan’s mining enterprises down Uzbekistan 16:27
Iranian expert discusses recent developments within JCPOA Politics 16:26
Iran's Deputy Minister of Health discusses ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations Society 16:26
Georgia must improve its energy independence - minister Oil&Gas 16:26
Iranian parliament obliges government to pay its debt from oil revenues Business 16:25
Iranian FM says US must guarantee not to withdraw from JCPOA Nuclear Program 16:25
Azerbaijani state agency talks Shamakhi-Guba road project Economy 16:25
Work on Iran's Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline nearing completion – Oil minister Oil&Gas 16:24
Iran's says ending IAEA snap inspections doesn't breach JCPOA Nuclear Program 16:24
Iran's Oil Ministry to fund asphalting of village roads Business 16:24
Uzbekistan's accession to WTO to positively affect dev’t of logistics infrastructure - forecast Transport 16:21
UK's Prince Philip is 'OK', says grandson Prince William Europe 16:11
Kazakhstan reports increase in coal extraction, electricity generation Oil&Gas 16:06
Georgian PM candidate to visit Azerbaijan Georgia 16:02
Azerbaijan records average monthly growth in volume of ATM transactions Finance 15:59
Iran's oil exports increase Oil&Gas 15:58
Iran to open new expressway Transport 15:58
Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs Finance 15:51
Romania names latest statistics of trade turnover with Turkmenistan Business 15:39
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover in January 2021 decreases Uzbekistan 15:38
Uzbekistan reports no gold sales at beginning of year for first time Uzbekistan 15:37
Turkey - leader in importing gas from Azerbaijan in January 2021 Oil&Gas 15:37
IGB to ask European Investment Bank to speed up loan issuing Oil&Gas 15:35
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 15:21
Caucasian Wind Company plans to build wind farms in Georgian Tbilisi and Kaspi Oil&Gas 15:21
Iran continues cooperation with IAEA on parliament's framework Nuclear Program 15:16
Azerbaijani Depository Center to introduce electronic register service Finance 15:16
Iran reviewing JCPOA Joint Commission's meeting invitation Iran 15:06
EU looks to drones, space communication to get ahead in tech race Europe 15:01
Turkmenistan working on introduction of digital technologies in number of fuel, energy enterprises Oil&Gas 14:52
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 22 Society 14:52
Armenia's stand at Int’l Defense Exhibition and Conference in UAE - empty Politics 14:51
Azerbaijan discloses export volume of natural gas to Georgia Oil&Gas 14:51
International carpet sketch contest dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi Society 14:47
Why Southern Gas Corridor matters much for Europe? Oil&Gas 14:45
Iran not to grant IAEA extra access to its nuclear sites Nuclear Program 14:43
Completion date of reconstruction work on Baku-Sumgayit highway announced Society 14:39
Turkmenistan names planned volume of cotton purchases Business 14:39
Azerbaijani tourist inflow to Turkey continues to lower Turkey 14:39
Pipelines for transportation of oil products launched in Iran Oil&Gas 14:34
Azerbaijani FM to meet with Turkish counterpart Politics 14:32
Ant-backed MYbank joins China's digital yuan pilot Other News 14:15
Iran's boosts value of exports to UAE Business 14:15
Azerbaijan discloses data on imported hybrid cars in 2020 Transport 14:13
South Korea agrees to transfer of Iran's frozen assets Business 14:08
Iran experiences industrial sector growth Business 14:03
Road construction in one of settlements of Azerbaijani Absheron region nears completion Society 13:50
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rebound Finance 13:44
Azerbaijan discloses number of bridges built in 2020 Economy 13:43
France approves funding for project on improving water supply in Tashkent Uzbekistan 13:26
Gasoline production increases in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:21
Pakistan to hold Seminar dedicated to Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide Politics 13:21
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran clarifies agreement signed with IAEA Nuclear Program 13:19
Azerbaijan's state agency talks carried out road construction work Economy 13:16
Revenues of Georgian vehicle market halve Business 13:13
Azerbaijan reveals data on export oil bitumen and coke for Jan. 2021 Oil&Gas 13:12
Amount of money transfers to Georgia up - TBC Capital Business 13:11
Construction of road to Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar to begin in March - State Agency Society 13:11
Azerbaijan discusses Turkish companies building road to Shusha city Politics 13:10
Uzbekistan sees increase in electricity production Oil&Gas 13:07
Construction of Victory Road to Azerbaijan's Shusha to be finished by late August - State Agency Economy 13:06
Georgia reports 147 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 13:05
Uzbekistan’s cars production for January 2021 down Transport 12:41
Kazakh-Chinese bitumen plant opens tender to buy electric materials Tenders 12:40
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transportation via railways Transport 12:39
All news