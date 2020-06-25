International flights not to resume until August 1 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Regular international flights will not resume in Georgia until August 1, Trend reports with reference to Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

"The decision to resume regular air traffic will be made based on the epidemiological situation in the world and in Georgia", reads the statement published by the agency.

The Civil Aviation Agency calls on citizens not to buy tickets until the exact date of the resumption of international flights is not announced by official sources.

Earlier, Economy Minister of Georgia Natia Turnava announced that the ban on regular flights may be extended until the end of July due to a rapid increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in neighboring countries.

Turnava mentioned that the main task for the Georgian government is to strengthen the gains made in properly managing the epidemiological situation and protecting the population.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism has already resumed in Georgia on June 15, and the country was planning to reopen its airspace to international flights starting July 1.

