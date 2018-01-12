Azerbaijani bank starts issuing UnionPay cards

12 January 2018 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

AzeriCard, Azerbaijan’s processing center, jointly with Muganbank OJSC has started issuing cards of the UnionPay International payment system, AzeriCard told Trend Jan. 12.

Muganbank will offer four types of cards (UnionPay Classic, UnionPay Gold, UnionPay Platinum and UnionPay Diamond).

“It is expected that several more banks will start issuing cards of the payment system in the future,” AzeriCard said.

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. In partnership with more than 1,700 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 162 countries and regions with issuance in 42 countries and regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Over 20 Swiss companies operate in Azerbaijan – envoy
Business 12 January 23:44
EU hopes to ink aviation agreement with Azerbaijan this year
Politics 12 January 21:09
EU eyes to continue dynamic co-op with Azerbaijan in 2018
Business 12 January 20:57
Microsoft interested in Azerbaijani developer’s solution
ICT 12 January 20:28
Azerbaijani enterprises got food products worth 97M manats in 2017
Economy news 12 January 18:56
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company to buy cement via tender
Tenders 12 January 18:34
Azerbaijan seeking company for registry software development
Tenders 12 January 18:23
Almost half of Azerbaijan’s standards meet European standards
Business 12 January 17:57
Azerbaijani army personnel passing qualification exams (PHOTO)
Society 12 January 17:43
SOCAR reveals volume of gas export to Georgia
Oil&Gas 12 January 17:41
Bulgarian PM to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 12 January 17:17
TAP cuts two olive trees infected by Xylella fastidiosa
Oil&Gas 12 January 16:01
Azerbaijan among safe travel destinations - Russian Interior Ministry
Society 12 January 15:42
Russian Foreign Ministry reacts to US State Department statement on Azerbaijan
Politics 12 January 15:42
Export of Azerbaijan’s industrial products significantly up
Economy news 12 January 15:23
Azerbaijani engineers develop mini-drone
ICT 12 January 15:19
Azerbaijan discloses inflation rate in 2017
Economy news 12 January 14:35
SOCAR could build up to 2 new filling stations in Georgia in 2018
Oil&Gas 12 January 13:44