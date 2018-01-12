Azerbaijani bank starts issuing UnionPay cards

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

AzeriCard, Azerbaijan’s processing center, jointly with Muganbank OJSC has started issuing cards of the UnionPay International payment system, AzeriCard told Trend Jan. 12.

Muganbank will offer four types of cards (UnionPay Classic, UnionPay Gold, UnionPay Platinum and UnionPay Diamond).

“It is expected that several more banks will start issuing cards of the payment system in the future,” AzeriCard said.

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. In partnership with more than 1,700 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 162 countries and regions with issuance in 42 countries and regions.

