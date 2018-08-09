Demand for US dollar decreases in Azerbaijan

9 August 2018 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

After a currency auction of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held on Aug. 9 with participation of the State Oil Fund, the average rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the US dollar was formed at 1.7 AZN/USD, the CBA said in a statement.

A source in the banking circles of the country told Trend that $70 million were offered to banks at the auction, but the demand for foreign currency amounted to $41.2 million.

The source noted that at the previous auction, the demand was also lower than the supply - $57.2 million against $70 million. Thus, this week, with a supply of $140 million, the demand was much lower at $98.4 million.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds
Economy news 18:10
Russia's LiAZ eyes to start bus deliveries to Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:54
Uzbekistan's largest private bank begins accepting deposits in US dollars
Economy news 12:46
National currency of Kazakhstan weakens by 6.3 tenges
Kazakhstan 10:26
No prerequisites for fluctuations of manat rate in Azerbaijan - expert
Commentary 10:08
U.S. dollar declines amid trade tensions
Economy news 01:38
Latest
Azerbaijan setting up Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security
Politics 19:30
Customs contributions to Azerbaijan's state budget up by third
Economy news 19:05
Tehran-Baku economic ties growing: Iranian minister
Economy news 18:34
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds
Economy news 18:10
KAZENERGY talks reasons of rise in diesel price in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 18:05
Russia's LiAZ eyes to start bus deliveries to Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:54
Nike not going to enter Uzbekistan's textile market? (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:47
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for August 10
Economy news 17:19
Russian FM to meet Turkish counterpart
Russia 17:17