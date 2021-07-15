Export value of Georgia's domestic beer down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The export value of Georgia's domestic beer (excluding re-export) from January through May 2021 amounted to $568,000, down by $810,000 compared to the same period of 2020, Trend reports citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

This year, demand has dried up in major export market – China, recording over a drop of over 90 percent.



Export of beer from Georgia has been conducted to 16 countries. The main importer of Georgian beer was Russia with $243,100 or 311,156 litters. It was followed by Azerbaijan - $139,580 or 156,609 litters and China - $58,210 or 693,00 litters.

The main importer of Georgian beer last year was China, with $595, 250 or 611,820 litters. It was followed by Russia – $239,690 or 351,866.75 litters and Azerbaijan – $151,350 or 172,176 litters.

