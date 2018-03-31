Azerbaijani oil prices for March 26-30

31 March 2018 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $70.89 per barrel on March 26-30 or $1.01 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $71.38 per barrel, while the lowest price was $70.03 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $66.12 per barrel on March 26-30 or $1.32 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $66.6 per barrel and the lowest price was $65.27 per barrel on March 26-30.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $68.19 per barrel on March 26-30 or $0.86 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $68.66 per barrel and the lowest price was $67.32 during the reporting period.

