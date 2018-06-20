Azerbaijani gas supplies via BTE pipeline may be assigned to private sector of Turkey

20 June 2018 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey's private sector can gain access to the transportation of Azerbaijani gas through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (SCP) pipeline, Turkish media reported on June 20.

The acceptance of Azerbaijani gas in Turkey is currently carried out by the BOTAS pipeline company.

It is reported that the private sector will be able to supply Azerbaijani gas through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline, beginning from 2021.

This information has not been refuted or confirmed at the official level in BOTAS Company

Currently, Turkey imports gas from Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan. In addition, Ankara has signed agreements with Algeria and Nigeria for the supply of 4.4 billion and 1.2 billion cubic meters of liquefied gas per year, respectively.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29, and the opening ceremony of TANAP was held in the Turkish province of Eskisehir on June 12.

Thus, the first gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the southern gas corridor - from the expanded for Shah Deniz-2 Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus gas pipeline.

The TANAP pipeline is laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with another gas – Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) is part of the "Southern Gas Corridor" project, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani "Shah Deniz" field to Europe.

The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest - to Europe. After the completion of the TAP, the gas will be delivered to Europe approximately in the early 2020.

The transfer of BOTAS’ gas transit assignment to the private sector is associated with the plans of the Turkish company for TANAP, where BOTAS' share is 30 percent.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, BOTAS - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

