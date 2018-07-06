Consumers of Azerbaijani gas in Europe to get it in full and on schedule - SOCAR

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Consumers of Azerbaijani gas in Europe will receive it in full and on time, Vitaly Beglyarbekov, Deputy Vice-President for Investments and Marketing of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) said in an interview with Moscow-Baku information portal.

The deputy vice-president noted that, the launch of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP), which was officially celebrated on June 12, and the start of commercial gas supplies through the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline and TANAP to Turkey, which occurred on June 30, are the dates of the official start-up of the "Southern Gas Corridor" (SGC).

"The commencement of gas supplies from the Shah Deniz field is extremely important for all countries involved in the project. It is also important for our European partners, be they gas buyers or developers of transport routes. They see that all the work that we have planned with them, and all the obligations of Azerbaijan under numerous contracts within the framework of the SGC, are carried out accurately and on time. This allows us to say with confidence that the other parts of this project, such as the completion of the construction of the TANAP gas pipeline to the Greek border and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP), will be implemented and will be put into operation in a timely manner. Consumers of our gas in Greece, Bulgaria and Italy will receive it on time (as we planned, in 2020) and in full," Beglyarbekov said.

The opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12 in the Turkish province of Eskisehir with the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan - Ilham Aliyev, Turkey - Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine - Petro Poroshenko and Serbia - Alexander Vucic.

The launching ceremony of the first phase of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.. The commissioning of the TANAP gas pipeline has become the next stage, the first commercial gas through which has already entered the territory of Turkey.

The TANAP pipeline is laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with another gas - Transadriatic pipeline (TAP) is part of the "Southern Gas Corridor" project, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani "Shah Deniz" field to Europe.

The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest - to Europe. After the completion of the TAP, the gas will be delivered to Europe approximately in the early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, BOTAS - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

