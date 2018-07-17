IEA: Global energy investments fall for third consecutive year

17 July 2018 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Global energy investments have decreased for the third consecutive year in 2017, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its World Energy Investment 2018 report.

The report said that 2017 was the third consecutive year of decline in global energy investment with energy efficiency the lone sector of growth.

“Despite a 6 percent decline in spending, the electricity sector again attracted the largest share of energy sector investments, exceeding the oil and gas industry for the second year in row, as the energy sector moves toward greater electrification,” said the IEA.

Global energy investment totaled $1.8 trillion in 2017, a 2 percent decline in real terms from the previous year, according to the World Energy Investment 2018 report.

More than $750 billion went to the electricity sector while $715 billion was spent on oil and gas supply globally, according to the report.

The report also finds that after several years of growth, combined global investment in renewables and energy efficiency declined by 3 percent in 2017 and there is a risk that it will slow further this year. For instance, investment in renewable power, which accounted for two-thirds of power generation spending, dropped 7 percent in 2017.

While energy efficiency showed some of the strongest expansion in 2017, it was not enough to offset the decline in renewables. Moreover, efficiency investment growth has weakened in the past year as policy activity showed signs of slowing down.

“Such a decline in global investment for renewables and energy efficiency combined is worrying,” said Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA’s Executive Director. “This could threaten the expansion of clean energy needed to meet energy security, climate and clean-air goals. While we would need this investment to go up rapidly, it is disappointing to find that it might be falling this year.”

The share of fossil fuels in energy supply investment rose last year for the first time since 2014, as spending in oil and gas increased modestly. Meanwhile, retirements of nuclear power plants exceeded new construction starts as investment in the sector declined to its lowest level in five years in 2017.

The share of national oil companies in total oil and gas upstream investment remained near record highs, a trend expected to persist in 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan presents investment conditions of its Jizzakh region to foreign investors
Economy news 14 July 14:10
Single portal for investors to be created in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13 July 17:14
First Uzbek-Bulgarian trading house opens in Sofia
Economy news 13 July 16:35
China to allocate grant to Uzbekistan within "One Belt-One Road" project
Economy news 13 July 14:41
Volume of investments in Kazakhstan’s industrial sector increases
Economy news 13 July 13:11
Oil prices settle mixed amid IEA report
Oil&Gas 13 July 02:09
Latest
Devices using IMEI codes disable from network in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:15
Anglo Asian Mining increases gold production in Azerbaijan
Economy news 16:12
Azerbaijan expects significant increase in microfinancing
Economy news 15:48
Iran’s new flower export terminal nearly completed - official
Economy news 15:36
High school official sentenced to 10 years over sexual assault in Iran
Society 15:30
Uzbek National Energy Saving Company to buy software via tender
Tenders 15:22
Service sector makes biggest contribution to Uzbek GDP growth
Economy news 15:21
Japan, EU sign free trade pact amid worries about Trump policies
Other News 15:20
Four more people arrested over events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city (PHOTO)
Society 15:18