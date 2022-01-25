Supply of electricity all across Kazakhstan completely resumed - gov't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The supply of electricity all across Kazakhstan has completely been resumed, Trend reports citing the Kazakh government.

The information about power outages in some cities of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan was obtained at about 10:00 (GMT+4).

The reason was the emergency situation related to the North-East-South of Kazakhstan transit power line within the energy system of Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan).