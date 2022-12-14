Turkish FM talks decision to set up working group on transporting Turkmen gas to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A working group will be set up on the issue of transporting Turkmen gas to Europe, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on December 14, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu made the remark during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Turkmenistan’s Avaza.

He noted that the Organization of Turkic States is the most important platform for cooperation.

"We are taking effective steps with Azerbaijan within the framework of various mechanisms. Azerbaijani natural gas is transported through the Southern Gas Corridor and TANAP [Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline] to Europe,” the diplomat also said.

“On the issue of natural gas in Turkmenistan we are also ready to take joint steps in favor of the three countries, and we decided to set up the relevant working group. The memorandum of understanding signed today on energy cooperation also creates the necessary framework," Cavusoglu added.