Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, Pakistani companies review matters of possible co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijani Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Board of Investment&Special Initiatives Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SOCAR told Trend.

The sides praised the friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, high-level strategic partnership, as well as underscored once again Pakistan’s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

It was emphasized that cooperation between the two countries is successfully developing in all areas, including energy.

The meeting participants also discussed SOCAR’s long-term strategic goals, as well as updated on regional and global energy projects. Discussions were held on the oil and gas sector, in particular on the trade in petroleum products, the gas infrastructure development, and the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Meanwhile, the officials reviewed issues of possible cooperation between SOCAR and Pakistani companies, and exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.