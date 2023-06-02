Over 500 million tons of oil produced from ACG since commissioning - SOCAR VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. A total of 573 million tons of oil and 208 billion cubic meters of gas have been produced from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field since its commissioning, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, over 345 million tons of oil, or 60 percent, fell on the share of Azerbaijani oil exports from the ACG.

"To date, Azerbaijan has exported over 600 million tons of oil from all its fields to foreign markets, and 484 million tons have been transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan," he added.

ACG’s participating interests are: BP (30.37 percent), SOCAR (25 percent), MOL (9.57 percent), INPEX (9.31 percent), Equinor (7.27 percent), ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), TPAO (5.73 percent), ITOCHU (3.65 percent), and ONGC Videsh Limited (2.31 percent).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.