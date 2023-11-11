Azerbaijan achieves surge in crude oil exports to Austria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijan exported over 266,560 tons of crude oil and petroleum products to Austria from January through September 2023, which is 1.34 percent of the total volume of raw materials exported from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This indicator climbed by 98.27 percent (132,120 tons) year on year.

From January through September 2023, the value of Azerbaijani oil and petroleum product exports to Austria was $152.15 million. This represents an increase of 69.03 percent ($62.1 million) year over year.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan totally exported 19.8 million tons of oil and petroleum products to foreign markets, an increase of 1.86 percent over the previous year (19.5 million tons). In terms of value, oil exports exceeded $12.1 billion, a decrease of 18.59 percent or $2.7 billion over the previous year.