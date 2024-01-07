Shah Deniz exploration well reaches planned total depth (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. SDX-8 exploration well at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field has reached its planned total depth of around 7000 meters, bp Azerbaijan told Trend.

"Following this, we will complete the remaining well activities and analyse the data received from the well which is expected to take several months," the company said.

bp announced on January 23 the spud of a new exploration well (SDX-8) in the contract area under the agreement on the exploration, development and production sharing for the Shah Deniz prospective area in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea.

The well was drilled with the Heydar Aliyev semi-submersible drilling rig, which was moved to the SDX-8 location in the eastern flank of the Shah Deniz field in December 2022.

If successful the well will provide a clearer understanding of drillability, producibility and resource potential of the deeper horizons beneath the currently producing reservoirs in the eastern flank.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), SGC (21.02%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%) and NICO (10.00%).



The proven reserves of Shah Deniz are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas and 240 million tons of condensate.

