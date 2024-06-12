Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on June 11 grew by 61 cents, standing at $82.96 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also increased by 61 cents (to $81.36 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $67.56 per barrel, which is 72 cents more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by 73 cents on June 11, compared to the previous indication, to $80.74.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on June 12.

