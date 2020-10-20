Iranian currency rates for October 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to October 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,468 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 20 Iranian rial on October 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,387 54,302 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,160 45,867 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,759 4,748 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,501 4,481 1 Danish krone DKK 6,647 6,607 1 Indian rupee INR 573 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,263 137,215 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,888 25,859 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,796 39,836 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,230 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,842 31,844 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,653 27,780 1 South African rand ZAR 2,539 2,540 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,326 5,311 1 Russian ruble RUB 541 540 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,523 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,594 29,765 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,947 30,934 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,576 49,532 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,279 2,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,622 35,593 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,743 30,754 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,283 6,268 100 Thai baths THB 134,489 134,481 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,132 10,129 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,874 36,767 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,468 49,168 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,802 9,792 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,064 13,077 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,856 2,853 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,359 16,305 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,450 86,414 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,069 4,065 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 361,019 rials, and the price of $1 is 302,651 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 316,404 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,514 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials.