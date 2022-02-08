Azerbaijan boosts lending volume in Baku and regions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8
By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:
The volume of loans issued in the capital and regions of Azerbaijan increased by 2.5 billion manat ($1.47 billion), or 17.6 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, precisely from 14.15 billion manat ($8.3 billion) to 16.65 billion manat ($9.79 billion), Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to the CBA, during this period, loans worth 13.02 billion manat ($7.6 billion) were issued in Baku, which is 4.6 times higher than in the regions.
In the capital, loans in Azerbaijan's manat accounted for 12.29 billion manat ($7.2 billion), which is 73.8 percent of total lending in Baku.
The average annual interest rate on loans in the country amounted to 11.83 percent, and in Baku – 10.24 percent.
Loan distribution table (as of September 1, 2021):
|
Lending volume
|
Average interest rate (percent)
|
Share of total loans (percent)
|
Azerbaijan
|
16,659 manat ($9,805)
|
11,83
|
100
|
Baku
|
13,021 manat ($7,664)
|
10,24
|
73,8
|
Economic regions, including:
|
3,637 manat ($2,140)
|
26,2
|
Nakhchivan
|
252,255 manat ($148,474)
|
13,34
|
1,5
|
Absheron-Khizi
|
616,577 manat ($362,910)
|
15,92
|
3,7
|
Mountainous Shirvan
|
97,840 manat ($57,587)
|
20,23
|
0,58
|
Ganja-Dashkasan
|
491,276 manat ($289,159)
|
16,78
|
2,95
|
Karabakh
|
252,525 manat ($148,633)
|
19,59
|
1,50
|
Gazakh-Tovuz
|
269,351 manat ($158,529)
|
18,89
|
1,61
|
Guba-Khachmaz
|
278,365 manat ($163,838)
|
17,23
|
1,67
|
Lankaran-Astara
|
348,460 manat ($205,094)
|
19,15
|
2,09
|
Central Aran
|
321,534 manat ($189,246)
|
18,75
|
1,93
|
Mil-Mughan
|
166,387 manat ($97,932)
|
19,77
|
1,00
|
Shaki-Zagatala
|
286,120 manat ($168,391)
|
16,10
|
1,71
|
East Zangezur
|
Shirvan-Salyan
|
256,984 manat ($151,243)
|
19,38
|
1,5