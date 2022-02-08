Azerbaijan boosts lending volume in Baku and regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The volume of loans issued in the capital and regions of Azerbaijan increased by 2.5 billion manat ($1.47 billion), or 17.6 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, precisely from 14.15 billion manat ($8.3 billion) to 16.65 billion manat ($9.79 billion), Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, during this period, loans worth 13.02 billion manat ($7.6 billion) were issued in Baku, which is 4.6 times higher than in the regions.

In the capital, loans in Azerbaijan's manat accounted for 12.29 billion manat ($7.2 billion), which is 73.8 percent of total lending in Baku.

The average annual interest rate on loans in the country amounted to 11.83 percent, and in Baku – 10.24 percent.

Loan distribution table (as of September 1, 2021):